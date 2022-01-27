Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Texas man earlier this month and extradited him to Colorado this week in connection with a murder in November.

Seferino Hermosillo was arrested Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas, and booked into the Weld County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Hermosillo is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged in connection with the death of Gilbert Gutierrez, 40, whose body was found Nov. 21 near Johnstown.

Hermosillo's co-defendant, Mario Gutierrez-Herrera, was arrested Nov. 22 during a SWAT situation near the Nebraska state line. Authorities rescued a hostage during the SWAT situation.

Authorities do not believe there are any additional suspects at-large.