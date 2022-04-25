The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who peered into a home while holding a gun.
The incident occurred over the weekend off Weld County Road 398 east of Keenesburg, deputies said.
The people who live in the home called deputies on Sunday when they noticed that someone had rummaged through their unlocked vehicles. When they checked their security cameras, they saw a man walking onto their back porch and peering into their windows while carrying a rifle or a shotgun, deputies said.
Investigators described the man as tall and skinny with scraggly brown hair. He might have a tattoo on his upper right arm, and he drove a white Dodge pickup with a flat bed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at 970-400-4101.