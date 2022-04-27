A Weld County teacher is facing charges after police say he used a district computer to share child pornography.
Authorities on Tuesday arrested 58-year-old Kenneth Magruder, who was being held on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Greeley Police Department.
In December, police received a tip that someone had shared child pornography from an IP address that belonged to Weld County School District 6.
Police said they identified Magruder as a suspect. He had worked at Greeley Central High School since 1991 as a social studies teacher and also managed the District 6 stadium, according to the district.
Magruder was placed on administrative leave after the district learned of the allegations, district officials said.
In addition to the Greeley police, the Department of Homeland Security and the school district were involved in the investigation.
Police said they did not believe Magruder had victimized any District 6 students.
District officials are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call police at 970-350-9572.