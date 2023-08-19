Officer N. Adams investigated an SUV for being stopped on the wrong side of the road. The incident ended with a victim dead.

The Westminster Police Department released the bodycam footage on Friday from the deadly shooting that occurred on July 25.

Adams stopped to check a silver SUV stopped facing westward in the eastbound turn lane of 88th Avenue. When approaching the vehicle, he noticed the driver — 46-year-old Alysha Duran — sitting silently. He asked if she was okay, but she never responded.

The officer continued to ask her questions, but she remained silent. He noted that she did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol and asked if she needed an ambulance, according to the video.

Adams allegedly saw Duran produce a handgun, according to a press release by the department. The officer tried to grab Duran's arm, asking what she had. He then stepped back, pointed his gun and shot four times, killing her.

Another car was caught in the shooting. The driver was uninjured.

"I'm so sorry," Adams said while speaking to the nearby vehicle, sounding as if on the verge of tears. "She reached into the center console and I saw this gun. She pointed it right at me. I was so worried I was going to shoot downrange to you."

The officer was put on paid leave for the investigation, according to the release. An investigation is currently underway by the 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team. The investigation is expected to take several months to complete before the findings are turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for review.

“We understand incidents of this nature deeply affect our citizens, family members and employees. We understand the concerns that arise after an officer-involved shooting. It is important to remember these situations are complex and often involve tough, split-second decisions made by our officers,” Westminster Police said in the press release.