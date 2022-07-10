Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

Officers investigating a string of sex crimes in Westminster are asking the public for tips.

On July 4, a man touched a woman from behind near 123rd Avenue and Bannock Street, according to the Westminster Police Department.

On Friday, the same man attacked a woman from behind in the 300 block of 123rd Avenue. And on Saturday, he exposed himself in the 700 block of 123rd Avenue, police said.

The man is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing a bandana. He is in his mid-20s, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call police at 303-658-4360.

