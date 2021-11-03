The FBI and Westminster Police Department are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 13620 Orchard Parkway.

Police said the robber presented a teller with a note demanding money and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

It is not known if the robber had a weapon. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Authorities have described the suspect as a 30- to 33-year-old man who is between 5 feet 10 and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slender build and possibly a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, a ball cap, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident is urged to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.