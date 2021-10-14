A Wheat Ridge man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday, the Wheat Ridge Police Department announced Thursday.

Joshua Korosec, 49, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to court records. Korosec was taken into custody less than an hour after he fled the scene of the crash, police said.

Police said the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at West 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street. The pedestrian, identified only as a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries shortly after.

It is unclear what led to the crash. The driver, later identified as Korosec, left the scene without calling for help, but police said they located the suspect vehicle using witness reports and surveillance footage.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, police said.