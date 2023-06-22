"Missed connections."

That's how the Facebook post begins.

"It was May 28th and the three of you walked into the local Ulta, looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians," the post says, adding, "What do you need cosmetics for? Your makeup game is clearly already on point."

"We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment," the post says, adding, "Looking forward to a face-to-face soon ..."

It's similar to what the public would have seen on a Craigslist advertisement circa 2005 using the same styled shoutout.

But not quite.

It's from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, which is looking for three women suspected of stealing cosmetics in an unusual manner.

The police department is serious about catching the suspects.

According to the agency, three women allegedly stole $1,443 worth of cosmetics from a Ulta Beauty store in Wheat Ridge Sunday on May 28.

The agency's humorous post also said its officers are interested in a "little meet-up at the police department," where they could "take some pics and take our relationship to the next level with a finger-painting (printing) date."

The post has been liked 27,000 times, shared 40,000 and received nearly 7,000 comments.

"Looking forward to Episode 2," said one comment.

"Cutest Meet Cute I've ever seen!" added another.

"This rocks! I hope y'all get your date soon. Definitely post some updates for us!" said another.

The department urged the public who might have any information about the suspects to email [email protected].