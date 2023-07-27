Malachi, the dog inside a car that was stolen in Wheat Ridge, has been found safe.

The dog was dropped off at a local animal shelter before the driver sped off with the stolen vehicle, police said.

Authorities continue to search for the car, which was stolen with two dogs inside on Thursday morning.

The police earlier asked the public to keep an eye out for both the missing dog and the stolen vehicle.

The car — an Audi A4 with an Arizona license plate BEA1BYA — was stolen from a Circle K gas station at 4885 Kipling Street, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

One of the dogs inside had been found uninjured. Malachi was initially missing, the police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.