A woman and two girls were wounded in a shooting in the Athmar Park neighborhood early Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Mississippi Avenue, between Goldrick Elementary School and 5280 High School. Police announced the shooting just after 4 a.m.

After the shooting, the three victims took themselves to a hospital. They are all expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. It is unclear whether the victims knew each other or the shooter.

No arrests have been made. No suspect information is available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.