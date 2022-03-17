A woman is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say she shot another woman during a road rage incident in Commerce City earlier this month.
The FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and Adams County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Destenie Edwards on Wednesday near East 88th Avenue and Washington Street, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
Edwards is accused of shooting and wounding the victim in an alleyway in the 6200 block of Kearney Street on March 10 following a road rage incident.
When the two vehicles collided in the alleyway, both drivers got out of their vehicles and Edwards pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police previously said.
Edwards is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $75,000 bond, police said.