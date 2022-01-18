Nearly three weeks after two men were shot in Greeley, investigators have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the shooting, the Greeley Police Department announced.

The suspect is Jessica Reeves-Burrola, according to jail records. She is being held in Weld County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at 2455 Ash Ave. After receiving reports of gunshots, police found two men, 46-year-old Ruben Moreno and an unnamed 36-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Though Moreno survived, the 36-year-old later died of his injuries, police said.

Police have not revealed how they identified Reeves-Burrola as the suspected shooter. It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether Reeves-Burrola knew the victims.

Reeves-Burrola was arrested Friday without incident, police said. Reeves-Burrola is a Greeley resident who has previously been arrested on suspicion of assault, drug possession and failure to appear, according to public records.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-351-5394.

The Weld County Coroner's Office has yet to release the identity of the deceased victim.