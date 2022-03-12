A 57-year-old woman was arrested in Highlands Ranch earlier this month in connection to a 2016 missing persons case in northern Colorado, according Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Cynthia E. Wilkinson is being held in the Douglas County Jail on two murder charges and one count of theft, officials said.
Limited information regarding the case has been released, but the sheriff's office said they'd been working in collaboration with the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office around the clock for the past month in order to make the arrest.
"There is still much to do in this important and sensitive investigation," officials wrote in a news release on Friday night. "More information will be released as soon as possible and when we believe it will not jeopardize this case."