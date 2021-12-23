A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say she started a small grass fire on the University of Colorado Boulder's east campus.
Police did not identify the suspect, but Boulder County jail booking records show Rain Hanuman was arrested on three charges, including second-degree arson.
Officials said the fire ignited near the campus' Space Sciences building in the 3600 block of Discovery Drive. The fire grew to 6.3 acres on Thursday before it was contained around 3 p.m., according to Boulder Fire Rescue.
Ten different agencies responded to the fire and assisted in its containment, officials said.
"We are grateful for the response of our local partners agencies, both in containment of the fire to protect our campus community and in assisting with the investigation," said CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst in a news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the cause of Thursday's fire to contact Sgt. Eric Edford at 303-492-6823. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.