One woman was killed at East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle in Aurora despite lifesaving efforts from an Aurora Police officer.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Saturday, a police officer was flagged down by a resident who told them a woman was bleeding. She was critically injured and the officer performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital, police said.

The woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital due to "apparent gunshot wounds."

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the Aurora major crime homicide unit are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made as of Saturday night and police are still looking for information about the suspect.

Police are asking residents in the East 6th Avenue and South Del Mar Circle area to review any surveillance camera footage between 6 and 6:30 p.m. If they notice anything suspicious, residents are encouraged to call police.

Any others with information related to this shooting are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $2,000.