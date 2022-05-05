Aurora police on Tuesday arrested Jordan Howard, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder.
On March 4, Howard choked a woman until she blacked out, pushed her out of his vehicle and ran her over in a parking lot near East 11th Avenue and North Peoria Street, police said.
The woman lay in the parking lot for hours before someone found her. She was taken to a hospital, where she died April 19.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.
Detectives believe that Howard may have assaulted other victims, and they urged anyone who has been victimized to call 303-739-6714.