Aurora Police homicide detectives arrested Jordan Howard, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder after a woman died from her injuries from being run over by a vehicle.
Officers initially responded to reports of an injured woman around 4:30 a.m. March 4 in a parking lot near East 11th Avenue and North Peoria Street, a release from the Aurora Police Department says. They found a woman with serious injuries and she was transported to a local hospital.
The woman told officers she just met a man before the incident and was driven to the location she was found around 1:30 a.m. The man choked her unconscious, pushed her out of the vehicle and ran her over. The man left the scene and the woman laid in the parking lot until officers found her.
The woman was hospitalized numerous times from her injuries and died because of them on April 19. The Major Crimes Homicide Unit took over the investigation and recently identified Howard as the suspect.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case. Major Crimes detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not reported being assaulted by Howard and urged anyone to come forward.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the woman's name.