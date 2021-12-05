The suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Highlands Ranch shopping center was found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in a parking lot of the Central Park Shopping Center. Deputies said they found a woman fatally shot in her car parked in front of the Mad Greens restaurant near Park Central Drive and Lucent Boulevard.

Hours later, deputies found the shooting suspect dead in what they described as an apparent suicide.

“We were able to identify a potential suspect. That suspect has been located deceased,” said Capt. Darren Weekly with the sheriff’s office. “We believe that the suspect died by his own hands; however, we have more investigation to do.”

Weekly said the suspect and the victim were believed to be in an intimate relationship.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released, pending the notification of their families. The suspect was described by deputies as a white man.

Deputies said they are not looking for any more victims or suspects in the shooting. The crime scene was released Saturday evening, allowing businesses in the area to operate normally and residents to pick up their vehicles parked in the crime scene.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this point,” Weekly said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.