A woman in Northglenn was shot and killed Monday evening and officials have a suspect in custody according to a Northglenn Police Department news release.
Northglenn officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 10700 block of Huron Street around 6:55 p.m. Monday.
Responding officers found an adult female with a gunshot wound and medical personnel performed CPR. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the release.
Police contacted two witnesses and arrested an adult male in connection with the shooting, according to the release. The Northglenn Police Department did not respond to the Denver Gazette's request for the suspect's identity.
The Northglenn Police Department is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jean Mahan at jmahan@northglenn.org or 303-450-8868 .