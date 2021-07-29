The Denver Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the South Platte River Wednesday.

Police said the woman was found in the portion of the river in the River North Art District, near the RiNo Art Park. A spokesperson for the police department said no other details regarding the investigation can be released at this time.

Police initially opened an outdoor death investigation Wednesday, but upgraded it to a homicide investigation Thursday. The spokesperson declined to say why the woman’s death is believed to be a homicide.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after her family has been notified.

No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.