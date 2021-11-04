A Denver jury found a woman guilty of beating an 80-year-old man to death while he was sitting on a park bench on the grounds of the state Capitol, the district attorney's office announced Thursday evening.

Stephanie Martinez, 38, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault on a peace officer in the death of George Black. Jurors deliberated for three hours, officials said.

The charges stem from a May 2, 2020, incident. Black and Martinez did not know each other prior to the altercation, officials said.

Police used eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage to identify Martinez as the suspect, according to 9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner.

Martines is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.