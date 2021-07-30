Authorities have identified the woman whose body was recovered from the South Platte River on Wednesday.
Mary Lydon, 28, was found in the river near the 3500 block of Ringsby Court, near Interstate 70 and North Washington Street. Her cause of death has not been released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Police said Lydon was last seen alive at a Motel 6 near I-70 and Federal Boulevard on Tuesday.
The Denver Police Department announced it opened an outdoor death investigation at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, but upgraded it to a homicide investigation the following day.
No arrests have been made in connection to the case. No suspect information has been released.
Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a $2,000 reward.