A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street Monday night, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. just east of the intersection of Meadowlark Avenue and Horsetooth Road. Police said the woman was jaywalking when she was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her status was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The man who was driving the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Investigators do not believe that the driver was speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Because of the severity of the woman’s injuries, the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team is investigating the incident.

“Pedestrian collisions continue to account for a number of our serious injury crashes,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the CRASH Team. “We ask that pedestrians utilize crosswalks as they increase safety for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.