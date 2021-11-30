A woman was killed Monday afternoon after she was struck by a car while walking her dog, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on southbound West 100th Avenue at Federal Boulevard. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It was unclear whether the victim was walking on the road, a crosswalk or the sidewalk at the time of the crash. Police said the driver wasn’t believed to be speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No charges have been filed against the driver as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash; however, the woman’s dog ran away from the scene and has not been found. The dog’s name is Zoe and she is a cream-colored poodle, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office in the coming days.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.