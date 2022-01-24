A man was arrested Monday after his female relative was found murdered in a Jefferson County home, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Michael Osse, 55, is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on pending charges of second-degree murder, deputies said.

The incident began at 8:35 a.m. when deputies responded to a home in the 14000 block of West 32nd Avenue in Golden for a death investigation. The deceased woman had suffered suspicious injuries that caused her death, deputies said.

Osse was later found in Colorado Springs driving the victim’s car, deputies said. He was stopped by local law enforcement for suspicious behavior, then turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not released any information about what led up to the murder or how Osse is related to the victim. Osse lives in the 14000 block of West 32nd Avenue where the victim’s body was found, according to public records.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in the coming days after her family has been notified.