The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from her Aurora home for more than two weeks.

Police said Lisa Marino-Dorsey, 58, was last seen on Dec. 28 at her home in the 3500 block of South Kittredge Street, near East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road. She was reported missing on Jan. 3 after friends and family hadn’t heard from her.

Though detectives have searched for Marino-Dorsey for 10 days, they haven’t found any leads.

“We are concerned for Lisa’s safety but are hopeful that someone has information that could assist us with locating her,” the Aurora Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Marino-Dorsey left her home without her cell phone or belongings and has not communicated with anyone since Dec. 28, police said.

Detectives believe she could have been in the Colorado Springs area on or around Jan. 3. Marino-Dorsey's vehicle, a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage, was recovered and seized by the police department’s Major Crimes Unit, police said.

Marino-Dorsey is described as a white woman with blonde hair who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Marino-Dorsey's whereabouts, disappearance or how to contact her is urged to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6523. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.