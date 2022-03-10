A woman was shot and wounded during a road rage incident in Commerce City on Thursday morning, police said.
Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Destenie Edwards. She was still at-large as of Thursday night and is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers were sent to an alleyway in the 6200 block of Kearney Street for a report of a woman being shot. Medics took her to a hospital, where she was being treated for serious injuries, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
Police said the incident began at an unknown location and ended in the alleyway when two vehicles crashed.
Both drivers got out of their vehicle and Edwards pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.
Police said anyone who sees Edwards should not approach her and call 911 immediately.