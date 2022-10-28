Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning.

Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus.

According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the suspect, John Thoren, 42, and the victim, Rachel Holmes, 46, who were strangers to each other.

Police arrested Thoren on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked Thoren into the Aurora Jail Friday.

Police said Thoren called 9-1-1 following the incident and cooperated with officers. Police transported him to Police Headquarters, where detectives interviewed him and arrested him.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.