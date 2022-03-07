Denver police on Monday were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Five Points neighborhood.
A woman was shot on Welton Street, the Police Department announced just before 2:15 a.m. on Twitter. Medics rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.
As of Monday morning, police had not released the victim's name or said what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.