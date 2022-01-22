Police said a woman died on Friday night after a domestic dispute at a hotel along West Colfax Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the Western Hills Motel at 5035 W. Colfax Ave. just after 11 p.m. for a nature unknown call. A nature unknown call is when there is a known incident, however, the caller is unclear, according to a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman who was stabbed. She was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

Police determined the incident was a domestic violence-related homicide and arrested Israel Casarez, 42. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.