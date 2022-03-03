A 45-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after striking a Douglas County sheriff's patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.
Kristen Cornella of Highlands Ranch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving/hitting a stationary emergency vehicle and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle, said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
Cornella has since been released from jail after posting bond, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Cutler said the deputy just finished a traffic stop on East Wildcare Reserve Parkway and Spearwood Drive just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. When he returned to his vehicle — which had its emergency lights activated — it was struck by an oncoming vehicle that failed to move over to the next lane.
Colorado law requires motorists to move over when an emergency vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road. The deputy was not injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Cornella did not immediately pull over, but eventually stopped when the deputy caught up to her, Cutler said.
The deputy called for assistance from the Colorado State Patrol because the crash involved a law enforcement officer. Troopers determined Cornella was under the influence and arrested her.
"There are so many ways this could have gone horribly wrong," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Slow way down if there is no way to #MOVEOVER #DONTDRINKANDDRIVE."
Cornella is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to online court records.