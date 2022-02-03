A woman was unharmed after being released from a reported hostage situation at a hotel in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the woman was looked at and cared for by paramedics on scene.

Marco Hernandez, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault and other outstanding warrants around noon Thursday, said Francisco Saucedo, a spokesman for the department.

The incident began after authorities received unconfirmed reports of a hostage situation at the Extended Stay at 13941 E. Harvard Ave. just before 2 a.m., the department posted on Twitter.

Saucedo said the woman contacted a family member and told them there was an armed man in the room with her and refused to let her leave.

A short time later, the SWAT team surrounded the hotel.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said the case was still under investigation.