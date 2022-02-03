A woman was unharmed after being released from a reported hostage situation at a hotel in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the woman was being looked at and cared for by paramedics on scene. The department's SWAT division was still negotiating with the male suspect to try to resolve the situation peacefully, police said.

The incident began after authorities received unconfirmed reports of a hostage situation at the Extended Stay at 13941 E. Harvard Ave. just before 2 a.m., the department posted on Twitter.

It was unclear what led authorities to believe the woman was being held against her will. Attempts to reach the police department were unsuccessful.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.