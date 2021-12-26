Aurora police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in the Sable Ridge neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 14000 block of East Iowa Drive, near the Florida Station Apartment Complex. Police announced the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim is expected to survive, police said.

Officers detained a person of interest at the crime scene. Less than 12 hours later, police announced they had arrested the suspect, 49-year-old Fernando Magana, on suspicion of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Magana, who most recently lived in Littleton, has previously been convicted of third-degree assault, with other charges of false imprisonment and violating a restraining order dismissed, according to public records.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting or how they identified Magana as the suspect. It is unclear whether Magana knew the victim. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.