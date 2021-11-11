The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the identity of a 100-year-old man who died after being assaulted in Longmont late last month.

Kenneth Barhite, a World War II veteran who lived in Longmont, died early Tuesday morning.

The coroner's office is still investigating his cause and manner of death, officials said.

Barhite enlisted in the Army following the Pearl Harbor attack and served in the Pacific theater, said Lydia Tafoya, Barnhite's daughter.

Longmont police responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 25 in the 2200 block of Main Street. Barnhite told a bystander that he had been pushed from behind, causing him to fall into a parked vehicle before hitting the ground.

Tafoya told The Denver Gazette that Barnhite was on his nightly walk when he greeted a man he did not know who was lying on a bench. The man yelled a racist phrase at the veteran, but Barnhite continued walking.

"He told me he heard the guy running behind (him), put his cane out and was basically football tackled," Tafoya said. "The man kicked him before he ran off."

As of Thursday morning, police had not made an arrest. Investigators have said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old and was last seen wearing black pants with blue squares.

Tafoya said she knew losing her dad was possible because of his age, but wished it was on his terms.

"That's not fair that he had to suffer and hurt and struggle to go," Tafoya said. "It's just not fair."

Anyone with information about the incident or the assailant's whereabouts is urged to call Longmont police at 303-774-4392 and reference case number 21-8933.