Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old Maysville woman, has not been seen since Mother’s Day 2020.
Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged in the murder almost a year after she disappeared. Her whereabouts are still a mystery. Barry Morphew was released on $500,000 cash bail in September and remains in Chaffee County awaiting a trial scheduled for May.
District Judge Patrick Murphy has removed himself from the case due to a conflict of interest. Murphy is close friends with the attorney of Shoshona Darke, a Salida woman who has been romantically linked to Barry Morphew. Darke is expected to be a witness in the trial.
Prosecutors say Barry Morphew killed his wife because she was going to leave him. They believe he caught her sending photos of herself in a bikini and say he murdered her and hid her body on or around May 9, 2020.
Barry Morphew, 53, denies he killed his wife. He has said she might have run off, been the victim of a mountain lion attack or been kidnapped.