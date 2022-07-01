Avalanche fans were on their best behavior on Thursday as no one was arrested during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officials said an estimated 500,000 people were in downtown to celebration the championship, but people remained civil.

The parade began at 10 a.m. at Union Station and the team and local officials cruised down 17th Street to Broadway and ended at Civic Center Park, where a championship rally was held.

The rally was cut short due to a severe weather warning being announced at 12:53 p.m.