Throngs of Avalanche fans who thought they were coming downtown for a victory party Friday night left disappointed after the home team dropped game five of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
But just three-and-a-half hours earlier, downtown was abuzz with fans clad in their burgundy and blue everywhere you looked.
Fans crowded into just about every bar within a three-block radius of Coors Field, with lines winding out the door of those hoping to get it.
Entry to the watch party at McGregor Square was shut down before the game due to crowd capacity limits. Many of those turned away started heading for the Ball Arena area.
It was obvious Denver Police came ready for whatever happened, as police wearing full riot gear rode on the outside of armored SUVs around 18th and California streets and near Auraria Campus. A police helicopter swirled over downtown.
Police closed the gates at the Auraria Campus quad watch party to new entrants shortly after the game began. A crowd of upset fans pushed against the fencing before police in SWAT gear with military-style rifles quickly showed and it dispersed. Security was tight as police watchers were atop every building surrounding the quad with binoculars.
A slight drizzle continued through the first period, leaving a bright double rainbow behind the Auraria crowd.
Back at McGregor Square, the capacity crowd cheered loudly in hopes the Avalanche could tie the game in the third period. Then they booed lustily as the game ended, and slowly began to file out.
Traffic was stopped on Blake and Market streets near 20th as the huge crowd spilled into streets.