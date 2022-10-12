Denver-based Crusoe Energy Systems LLC bought the operating assets of Great American Mining of North Dakota, according to a news release.
The move will help expedite Crusoe’s "Digital Flare Mitigation" business.
“We value the relationships established by Great American Mining with oil and gas producers in the Bakken oil fields, and look forward to developing these relationships to enhance and expand DFM operations wherever flaring may be a challenge,” Crusoe’s Co-Founder and CEO Chase Lochmiller said in the release. “Given Crusoe’s industry leading operational efficiency, scale and technology, we believe we can materially improve the overall performance of GAM’s existing asset base to create value and deliver even better results for clients.”
The combination of Mining’s operations with Crusoe’s systems should "utilize stranded and wasted energy resources to power modular data centers and enable energy-intensive computation," according to the release, describing the bitcoin mining.
Crusoe looks to capitalize on the commercial relationships Mining has with several large-scale energy producers in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana. It will also pick up a manufacturing facility in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, which Crusoe will use as a new research and development facility.
The company gets "24 specialized employees between the Denver headquarters, field operation sites and Ponchatoula," the release states.
GAM’s assets add approximately 9% to Crusoe’s capacity, with "about 125 flare gas-powered modular data centers, a run rate capacity that will reduce flaring by about 20 million cubic feet per day, and a deployed capacity that can reduce an estimated 800,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions per year," according to the release.
The larger company will have 300 employees across six states.
Crusoe closed $350 million Series C equity from climate and technology venture capital funds in April, according to the company.
“Our belief at Great American Mining is that bitcoin mining is an important solution to stranded gas and flaring problems – problems that have frustrated the oil & gas industry’s efforts to improve environmental performance and efficient use of Earth’s natural resources for decades,” Todd Garland, Founder and CEO of Great American Mining, said in the release. “Crusoe is a trailblazing company that successfully pioneered and scaled large-format Digital Flare Mitigation technology and operations. They are the clear leader in the space and I believe Crusoe is best positioned to take our combined business to the next level.”