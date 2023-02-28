Colorado State Patrol and Vitalant are partnering up to combat the decline of blood donations in winter months, according to a news release.

Blood donations decline sharply in winter months, according to the release from Colorado State Patrol. While donations decline, need for donations does not.

Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds for ongoing health conditions, such as cancer, or due to traumatic injury, according to Vitalant.

Colorado State Patrol and Vitalant are partnering for the third year of the Colorado State Patrol blood drive, according to the release.

The drive has 10 permanent locations in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Denver, according to the release. There are also regular mobile locations, such as North Colorado Medical Center and Pueblo Park West.

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured and can only come from donors, according to the release, and one person's single donation can save up to three lives.

Registration to donate blood in March is open and those interested can visit https://northeast.vitalant.org/LP=28?drive_code=10053969&division=MOUNTAIN®ion=DEN.