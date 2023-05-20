Colorado State Patrol is seeking public help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal four-vehicle hit-and-run Friday night.

CSP is looking for a dark red or maroon 2009 or newer Dodge Ram 1500 with chrome front and rear bumpers and chrome wheels. There is damage to the right side of the vehicle, according to a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) news release.

The driver is believed to be a heavy-set, white male about 50 to 60 years old with a white beard, according to the release.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 287 just south of Larimer County, according to the release. Highway 287 runs through Longmont just south of Larimer County.

Information from witnesses indicates that two vehicles, the maroon Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet Camaro, were possibly road-raging before the crash, according to the release.

In a video, the maroon Dodge Ram is seen colliding with the left side of the Camaro, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic, according to the release.

A oncoming Toyota Tundra hit the Camaro's passenger side and the two occupants of the Camaro were pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

The Toyota's driver was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The maroon pickup left the scene of the crash, according to the release.

Anyone with information aiding investigators to locate the driver or vehicle is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501.

CSP did not say how the fourth vehicle in the hit-and-run incident was involved.