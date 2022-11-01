Famed author and professor of animal science Dr. Temple Grandin leads the National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade as grand marshall Jan. 5.
The parade of livestock and wagons starts at Union Station and heads down 17th Street to the Brown Palace Hotel at Glenarm Place.
Grandin is known for her influential work in agricultural science, specifically concerning animal welfare. Her "intuitive" approach to working with animals has been used throughout the agriculture industry and by many food providers.
"I am honored to be the Stock Show parade grand marshal," Grandin said. "I encourage everybody to visit the Stock Show and see all the animals. The National Western is an ideal place where kids can get off their electronic devices and discover that real animals are more interesting."
Grandin, a professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, has taught there for the last 30 years. She was named a distinguished professor by CSU this year and inducted in to the Women's Hall of Fame in 2017.
Grandin's impact on the agriculture industry is hard to ignore, said Paul Andrews, the president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, in a news release.
"It is a great honor to have a legend, visionary and dedicated animal scientist like Dr. Grandin kicking off our Stock Show parade," he said. "We are beyond grateful that Temple continues to educate the youth of America as a professor at Colorado State University, author, and speaker. She embodies the values of agricultural education on which the Stock Show is founded."
The National Western Stock Show will run from Jan. 7-22. The Jan. 5 parade includes the first-ever Stock Show Fair held at McGregor Square from noon to 2 p.m. The traditional barbecue lunch held at the atrium of 1700 Broadway will not occur this year.
Inclement weather cancelled the 2022 parade.
Grandin invited stock show attendees to the new equine center at the CSU Spur Vida building while at the stock show.
This will be the 117th National Western Stock Show. Tickets for adults are between $17 and $25, kids tickets are $4-$5, depending on the day of the week. Children under two years old get free admission.