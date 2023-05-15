No one has a crystal ball.

But with the expiration of Title 42, one thing appears fairly certain: The return to "normal" is going to be messy.

“We’re sort of back to the problems we used to have prior to Title 42,” said Megan Hall, an immigration lawyer who teaches refugee and asylum law at the University of Colorado at Boulder Law School.

Hall added: “It’s a real mess.”

Title 42 — which ended last week with the end of the federal emergency designation for the pandemic — was a controversial Trump administration policy that allowed the U.S. to quickly expel immigrants at the southern border without permitting them to apply for asylum to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the days leading up to the policy expiring, thousands of immigrants from Central and South America created a bottleneck at the southern border.

Most of the newly arrived immigrants are headed to gateway cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Miami.

And many are making their way to Denver.

While Hall said it was unclear whether the bottleneck at the border means the immigration spike has already happened or if it is still coming, city officials worry the even a little bump will fray an already stressed system.

On Thursday, Mayor Michael B. Hancock warned — again — that the city was nearing a breaking point.

As of Monday, the city has served more than 9,800 immigrants since December.

Local organizations on the forefront of the response to the humanitarian crisis have said that they are at, or near, capacity.

With the end of Title 42 looming, the Biden administration implemented a new rule Thursday basically stating that if an immigrant hasn't sought legal entry, he or she won't be granted asylum. It is already being challenged in court.

That policy bars from asylum all non-Mexican immigrants arriving at the southern border who haven’t first sought and been denied asylum from one of the countries they passed through on their journey to the U.S.

The American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California filed a lawsuit in federal court last week to block the new rule, writing that the new policy was unlawful.

Immigrant advocates note the Refugee Act of 1980 requires — and the courts have upheld — that the United States cannot not expel immigrants without identifying those who fear persecution or torture.

Regulations, Hall said, can’t conflict with statute.

Ira Mehlman, a spokesperson for Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), is taking a wait-and-see approach to the new rule.

“We want to wait and see if it's actually going to be restrictive," Mehlman said. "The administration has a track record of saying they're enforcing and going to curb the abuse and in fact do nothing to curb the abuse."

FAIR is an anti-immigration organization in Washington D.C.

As of April, the U.S. had 24,944 immigration detention beds, according to Syracuse University's TRAC Immigration. The majority of detained immigrants, 56.7%, have no criminal record.

Immigrant advocates like Hall believe the ultimate solution is a system overhaul.

“It’s not humane to detain people who have not committed a crime,” Hall said. “Seeking asylum is not a crime. Crossing the border without authorization is an immigration violation. It’s not a crime.”