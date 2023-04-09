One man was killed in a Saturday night hit-and-run in Lakewood. The crash prompted a Medina alert, which was cancelled after the vehicle involved was located and the driver arrested.

Lakewood Police responded to the 600 block of Wadsworth Boulevard around 9 p.m., and found a cyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene.

After an investigation, police identified the make, model and color of the vehicle involved, a 2007 maroon Toyota FJ Cruiser, and began looking for it. Later in the night, the Denver Police Department told Lakewood police they had located the vehicle and the driver. Lakewood police arrested him.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Steven Bielas, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to a Lakewood Police Department news release. Police have not yet said whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Police will not release the name of the victim until family and/or next of kin are notified.

No other information will be released this weekend, according to a news release.