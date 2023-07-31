United States National Team cyclist Magnus White, 17, passed away in a training accident Sunday, USA Cycling announced. White was struck by a car while on a bike ride in Boulder, Colorado.

White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10.

"White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said.

White's recent wins include:

2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships

Represented the U.S. at Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023 in Hoogerheide

In summer 2023, White earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time," the agency said.

"We ride for Magnus."

Friends of the White family have organized a GoFundMe in memory of Magnus White.