Goodwill of Colorado employees can now access their earned pay immediately after completing a shift with the organization's partnership with DailyPay.

Goodwill Colorado launched its new immediate pay tool with DailyPay to encourage smart money management among its employees, according to a news release from DailyPay.

With the new tool, employees can access their pay right after their shift, giving them more financial flexibility, according to the release. It will help people pay their bills on time and avoid fees associated with payday loans and account over-drafting.

DailyPay also offers financial coaching and counseling to Goodwill of Colorado employees.

"Many of our team members have taken advantage of the various financial wellness features on the DailyPay app," Chief Mission Officer at Goodwill Colorado Gary Smith said in the release. "We see it as an important recruiting and retention tool that teaches sound money management principles at the same time."

According to a recent poll by DailyPay and Dollar Tree, 73% of Americans plan on shopping the same amount or more in-store in 2023 than last year, according to the release.

"With the rise in consumer spending, hiring and retaining an engaged and productive workforce in retail remains a priority," Goodwill Colorado said in the release.

Goodwill Colorado hopes to maintain its current talent and appeal to new talent with "enhanced" employee benefits including the immediate pay feature.