Progressive firebrand Candi CdeBaca is trailing her challenger by an almost two-to-one margin, according to the unofficial and early results.

So far, CdeBaca has secured 3,854 votes compared to Darrell Watson's 6,882 percent, with 10,736 votes counted so far.

Assuming the same number of voters in the April 4 elections, the incumbent would have to win 80% of the remaining 6,000 or so ballots in order to overtake Watson.

Denver voters in three districts are deciding their next councilmembers during the Tuesday run-off election, including the closely watched District 9 seat, in which CdeBaca, the incumbent, is defending her seat.

District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds lead early, with 6,573 votes to challenger Shannon Hoffman's 4,673 votes.

Hinds is the more moderate of the two candidates.

But the race for the open District 8 seat between Brad Revare and Shontel Lewis is essentially tied.

A fourth district also went to a run-off after the April election, but one candidate dropped out, leaving the seat uncontested.

Candidates for city council and mayor needed to earn a majority of votes on election day in April to avoid a run-off.

The race in District 9 proved to be a nail-biter in April, as CdeBaca initially trailed one of her two challengers based on early returns and then pulled ahead to secure a roughly 2-percentage-point lead. She would ultimately garner 44.24% of the vote, while Darrell Watson, the challenger, took home 42.93%. A third candidate, Kwon Atlas, received 12.83% of votes.

CdeBaca is one of Denver’s most well-known progressive voices on the council. She has touted her votes in support of affordable housing units, worker protection and wage theft proposals, pushing divestment from private prisons and decriminalizing jaywalking, among other issues.

Backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, CdeBaca previously sought to replace the Denver Police Department with a “peace force.” She was also a vocal opponent of the redevelopment proposal to turn the former Park Hill Golf Course into affordable and market-rate housing, along with park space and a grocery store.

Watson said in April that he had predicted a close race with CdeBaca and expected the same narrow margins in June. The Denver business owner has touted himself as a candidate who will work toward social equity, housing, and climate solutions, among other issues, while bridging gaps between policymakers.

He has criticized CdeBaca for being divisive and ineffective at passing policy. He said voters are ready for a councilmember who can work collaboratively with other elected officials.

Here are the unofficial results:

District 7

-Flor Alvidrez: 7,067

District 8

-Brad Revare: 4,931

-Shontel Lewis: 4,906

District 9

-Darrell Watson: 6,882

-Candi CdeBaca (Incumbent): 3,854

District 10

-Chris Hinds (Incumbent): 6,537

-Shannon Hoffman: 4,673