Police found two people dead while conducting a welfare check near Nederland on Thursday.

At 2:11 p.m. Thursday, Boulder County Sheriff's office deputies conducted a welfare check on a resident who had not been heard from in several days in the 3900 block of Ridge Road, which is near Nederland, according to a news release.

Responding deputies found a man dead outside of the home and later found another man dead in a vehicle parked near the home, according to the release.

The death investigation is ongoing and detectives believe the deaths are related, but there appears to be no danger to the public, according to the release.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the two decedents when next of kin are notified.