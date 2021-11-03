Democrat Terry McAuliffe holds election night event in race for Virginia governor

Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe looks on as he addresses supporters during an election night party and rally in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded the Virginia governor's race to Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who earlier claimed victory in Tuesday's vote.

McAuliffe acknowledged his campaign "came up short" and congratulated Youngkin on his victory, adding in a statement that he was "confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all."

