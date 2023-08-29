The Aurora dentist accused of poisoning his wife will not enter a plea in his murder case until early October.

James Craig, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, listened as his attorneys argued that they would not be ready for the arraignment, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, because they still had 2,000 pages of discovery to comb through.

John Kellner, the 18th judicial district attorney, objected to the postponement, saying Angela Pray Craig's siblings "want to continue without delay."

Craig's sister and two brothers listened to the hearing on WebEx, as did her husband's relatives.

The couple's six children deferred their opinion on the postponement to both parties, according to their attorney.

Craig, 45, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, Angela, 43, who died under mysterious circumstances on March 18, 2023. Craig was arrested the next day.

Aurora police said Craig had a motive to kill his wife. His marriage and business were on the rocks and he had just begun a romantic relationship with a Texas orthodontist when he started his plans, according to the arrest affidavit.

Prosecutors said that Angela Craig died from cyanide and and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops, such as Visine.

The arrest document said that Angela Craig first visited the Parker Adventist Hospital March 6, complaining of dizziness and saying "her head wasn't right," but that she was released that day. She visited again three days later, when symptoms reappeared. That time, she remained in the hospital for five days.

On March 16, her brother, Mark Pray, rushed her to the CU Anschutz emergency room, where she collapsed and died two days later. Police suspected that James Craig poisoned his wife with potassium cyanide, which he disguised in her protein shakes, the arrest affidavit contended.

Craig's lawyers argued during the preliminary hearing that there was no evidence that the poison originated in the drink that Craig said he prepared for her after a workout.

Craig is expected to enter a plea Oct. 9 in Arapahoe County Court.